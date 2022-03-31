STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF to intensify anti-K-Rail protest

Satheesan also disowned INTUC chairman R Chandrasekharan and his stand on the two-day national strike, which saw wanton destruction. 

Published: 31st March 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-SilverLine protest in Alappuzha | File Pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian reinstalled the SilverLine survey stone uprooted by protesters in Chengannur,  Opposition leader VD Satheesan warned ministers against similar attempts. He told reporters here that Congress workers will uproot the stones again if the ministers tried to reinstall them. Satheesan also disowned INTUC chairman R Chandrasekharan and his stand on the two-day national strike, which saw wanton destruction. 

Satheesan said the CPM and LDF ministers should not be laying the stones which  is the responsibility of K-Rail officials. He warned that party workers will uproot the stones, irrespective of who has laid them. 
“The order issued by the Supreme Court and High Court on SilverLine project is merely technical.

The courts had examined whether the stones have to be laid as per the Surveys and Boundaries Act. We had not moved the court. But, the UDF will intensify its protest. There should not be any doubt that we will uproot the stones laid by the LDF ministers,” he said. In the aftermath of widespread violence unleashed by joint trade unions on Tuesday, the second and final day of the nationwide strike, the Opposition leader maintained that INTUC is not a feeder organisation of the Congress. 

NSS warns govt against ignoring K-Rail protests
Kottayam: Making its stance clear on SilverLine, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has cautioned the government against ignoring the common man’s concerns over the semi-high-speed rail project. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the anti-SilverLine protests should not be overlooked, adding that the government had the moral responsibility to allay apprehensions of the people who were likely to be affected by the K-Rail project.  He  also cast doubts over the project’s viability. “Claims that industry giants would invest in the state... and SilverLine would connect industries in future may not become a reality,” he said.   He also wondered whether the project would, as claimed, help cut carbon emissions with people switching from private cars to SilverLine.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDF VD Satheesan SilverLine K-Rail
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp