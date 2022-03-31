UDF to intensify anti-K-Rail protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian reinstalled the SilverLine survey stone uprooted by protesters in Chengannur, Opposition leader VD Satheesan warned ministers against similar attempts. He told reporters here that Congress workers will uproot the stones again if the ministers tried to reinstall them. Satheesan also disowned INTUC chairman R Chandrasekharan and his stand on the two-day national strike, which saw wanton destruction.

Satheesan said the CPM and LDF ministers should not be laying the stones which is the responsibility of K-Rail officials. He warned that party workers will uproot the stones, irrespective of who has laid them.

“The order issued by the Supreme Court and High Court on SilverLine project is merely technical.

The courts had examined whether the stones have to be laid as per the Surveys and Boundaries Act. We had not moved the court. But, the UDF will intensify its protest. There should not be any doubt that we will uproot the stones laid by the LDF ministers,” he said. In the aftermath of widespread violence unleashed by joint trade unions on Tuesday, the second and final day of the nationwide strike, the Opposition leader maintained that INTUC is not a feeder organisation of the Congress.

NSS warns govt against ignoring K-Rail protests

Kottayam: Making its stance clear on SilverLine, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has cautioned the government against ignoring the common man’s concerns over the semi-high-speed rail project. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the anti-SilverLine protests should not be overlooked, adding that the government had the moral responsibility to allay apprehensions of the people who were likely to be affected by the K-Rail project. He also cast doubts over the project’s viability. “Claims that industry giants would invest in the state... and SilverLine would connect industries in future may not become a reality,” he said. He also wondered whether the project would, as claimed, help cut carbon emissions with people switching from private cars to SilverLine.