Erratic fuel delivery: 119 pumps booked in Kerala

The Legal Metrology Department has detected erratic delivery of fuel due to mechanical defects in 119 petrol pumps across the state.

Published: 01st May 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Legal Metrology Department has detected erratic delivery of fuel due to mechanical defects in 119 petrol pumps across the state. The special drive titled “Kshamatha” which started on March 15 covered 1,043 pumps till Friday and notices were served on the pumps where offences were detected. 

Mechanical defects of the dispensing machine or nozzle were the reasons for the erratic delivery. 
“A case is booked when there is a difference of 25 ml or above. The reported cases included both short-fuelling and excess-fuelling. Stop memos were issued to the pumps and the particular nozzle or dispensing machine can be operated only after rectifying the issue.” said an officer of the Legal Metrology Department. 

