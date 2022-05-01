Kochi: Abuse of minor daughter, man found guilty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A POCSO court here has found a deputy tahsildar guilty of sexually abusing his 10-year-old daughter. Incident-related to the case took place in 2019. The prosecution argued that the accused had constantly misbehaved with her. Pangode police had registered a case on a complaint filed by the girl’s class teacher, who noticed that the child was not paying attention to studies and was sitting unusually quiet in the classroom. Later, as the teacher questioned the girl, she revealed details about the abuse.