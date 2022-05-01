Kochi: Charcoal to acrylic, Santha’s tryst with hues    

Iesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE : Inside a dark, leaky shed where light does not penetrate, little Santha painted the realities of life in bright colours on her canvas. Growing up inside an old tent, Kallayi resident C Santha made a living by small-scale poultry farming and selling chicken eggs. But she did not let go of her paint brush. With five painting exhibitions of her own, the 65-year-old is now a recognised artist and is preparing for more.

“We were a family of five children and parents. Realising my passion for painting, my father encouraged me to continue it though he could not help financially. In the early years, I used to paint using charcoal and chalk.Walls, benches and floors were my canvases. I started using pencils when I reached Class 5,” Santha said.

At the age of 45, she decided to study painting at the S K Pottekkat Cultural Centre in Puthiyara. “Many suggested proper art training as I had no knowledge about painting materials. I studied at the centre for two years and during that time I was a regular visitor at the Kozhikode Art Gallery. That’s how I came up with the idea of holding an exhibition of my own paintings,” said Santha. She uses darker hues. Many of her paintings including portraits are a manifestation of the beauty of nature that has been destroyed by man.

Today, Santha has got a new house with the help of the Indian Institute of Architecture’s Kozhikode Chapter and Good Earth Organisation where she lives here with her 68-year-old sister Padmavathi.

“Many have asked me if I would like to teach painting to children, but in my opinion, drawing can never be taught. Our ideas and imagination do not have to be confined to any rules,” Santha explained.

The first exhibition of Santha’s paintings was held on December 23, 2007 at the Kozhikode Art Gallery. Her latest exhibition was held in Port Museum, Alappuzha , last year in connection with ‘Lokame Tharavadu’.