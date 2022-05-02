Experts stress on timely attention as kids bear brunt of asthma surge

Unnikrishnan S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Asthma is making a comeback among schoolchildren, after a dip in cases over the past two years that saw several pandemic restrictions in place. According to experts, the prevalence of lung disease is generally high in children. It is, in fact, one of the leading causes of absenteeism and hospitalisation among children.

Besides genetic reasons, environmental factors also play a major role in triggering asthma, they say, ahead of World Asthma Day on May 3. “Using masks helped reduce chances of infections, exposure to allergens,” noted Dr PS Shajahan, professor of Pulmonary Medicine at Government TD Medical College, Alappuzha, and president of the Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine (APCCM). “But the volume of cases is back to normal now, though we do not have specific statistics."

"Prevalence of asthma in children in Kerala has been higher, as we see a connection between development and allergic diseases, similar to the situation in many developed countries.” Studies show the global prevalence of asthma is on the rise and is expected to add 10 crore patients by 2025. In Kerala, Ernakulam records a high number of cases. About 10 per cent of the higher secondary students in the district suffer from bronchial asthma, according to a 2017 study by Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a study in 2012 found 5 per cent of adolescents to be suffering from asthma. Smaller airways and poor response to allergens are considered to be the major reasons for asthma in children. Despite the wide prevalence of the disease, only about 15 per cent of the patients receive the correct treatment, say experts. Misconceptions act as a barrier, they add.

“There are a lot of people who still go to treatment practices such as fish-swallowing. They think that modern medicines have side effects,” said Dr B Jayaprakash, additional professor of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram and secretary of APCCM. “Treatment for asthma has vastly improved with the use of inhaled medicines.

It delivers the minimum amount of medicine at the specific body part (airways), and the side-effect is less than consuming a vitamin tablet. Dr Jayaprakash added that inhaler medications could be tapered down. “Many patients could stop the medications, as early treatment was found to be effective,” he noted.

The choker

Globally, there are over 300 million patients

Over 4 lakh deaths in a year across the world

India has 30 million patients, contributing 22 per cent of deaths

5% of Kerala’s population is asthmatic

10% of Kerala’s schoolchildren and adolescents suffers from asthma

Doc talk

