Government doctors resume protest over pay anomalies, unkept promises

The doctors have been protesting pay cuts and the curtailment of personal allowances, along with other demands, since last October.

Published: 02nd May 2022 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image of doctors staging a protest. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors working under the directorate of health services have resumed their non-cooperation protest after the state government failed to act on its promises to address their concerns regarding remuneration and service conditions.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) started boycotting review meetings, training sessions, telemedicine services, VIP duties, and camps outside hospitals from Sunday. In a joint statement, KGMOA president Dr G S Vijayakrishnan and general secretary Dr T N Suresh demanded the government fulfill the promises made to the organisation, and warned of intensifying protests.

The doctors have been protesting pay cuts and the curtailment of personal allowances, along with other demands, since last October. They were upset over the anomalies that affected their basic pay after the implementation of the 11th Pay Commission recommendations in January, 2021.

The government gave a written assurance to address their demands. “There will be a positive result as the demands are just,” the health department had said in a letter to KGMOA. The department had given an assurance that it was examining issues such as ensuring proportionate promotions, increasing rural/difficult rural allowances, and addressing pay anomalies of entry cadre.

