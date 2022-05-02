Munnar needs masterplan for development: Tourism Minister

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Munnar requires planned development and a master plan needs to be prepared for this, Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said on Sunday after inaugurating a mega flower show at the government botanical garden in the hill station.

“The second phase development of Munnar botanical garden is on and administrative sanction has been obtained for the third phase,” Riyas said. He said his department will extend all possible support to make Munnar a tourism hub.

“Poor maintenance of tourist spots is posing a challenge to the sector and will lead to reduced tourist arrivals. The department will launch special projects for maintenance of tourist spots,” he said. The government is seriously considering the possibility of constructing an overbridge in Munnar, Riyas said.

The 10-day flower show — exhibiting over 10,000 flowers, along with small trees and plants, at the six-acre garden — will also host cultural evenings and have food courts. The entrance fee for the flower show is `50 for adults and `30 for children. The show will be open from 9am to 8.30pm.