PC George tries to expand his political base by widening Christian-Muslim divide

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: PC George’s recent comments targeting Muslims have made political circles abuzz with speculation rife over his attempts to align with right-wing forces by widening the Christian-Muslim divide for political gains.

George, a former chief whip who has been often in the news for his blunt opinions and choice of words, had been targeting Muslims in his speeches recently. Political observers see this as his attempt to exploit the current situation by expanding his base in his pocket borough of Poonjar in Kottayam district, where he once enjoyed Muslims’ support.

Political commentator J Prabhash described the outbursts as George’s attempt to expand his political base in Poonjar where the Hindu and Christian population is higher than that of Muslims. “He is currently not aligned with any political fronts and eyeing to forge an alliance with BJP. It seems he is trying for a political polarisation by widening the prevailing Christian-Muslim divide,” he said.

The 71-year-old leader’s remarks at the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan, an event backed by the Sangh Parivar, garnered widespread support from radical Christian and right-wing Hindu outfits. Social media has also witnessed comments expressing solidarity with George..

Political analyst A Jayashankar felt George was not aiming for any political gain through his comments. “However, he got good political mileage at a time when he has not been relevant in the political scene for a while now. There is a strong feeling against the Muslims among a section of Christian community members in Kottayam and they came out in support of George. The local church vicar visited his house and consoled the family after the arrest,” he pointed out.