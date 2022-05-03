STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

63-year-old woman stabbed to death by neighbour in Kerala's Tiruvalla

Police have taken into custody the accused Pradeep alias Ayyappan, a bachelor, who is an alcohol addict and history-sheeter.

Published: 03rd May 2022 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 63-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her 42-year-old neighbour using a broken beer bottle on Tuesday at Tiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

Police have taken into custody the accused Pradeep alias Ayyappan, a bachelor, who is an alcohol addict and history-sheeter. The deceased has been identified as Vijayamma and the incident took place at Pamala near Kunnamthanam within Keezhvaipur Police Station limits of Tiruvalla.

Police said Ayyappan created issues in a nearby house and Vijayamma’s husband reached there to inquire about it. It provoked Ayyappan and he later barged into the house of Vijayamma, who was washing clothes when he reached there. In the altercation that followed, Ayyappan stabbed Vijyamma using a broken beer bottle.

ALSO READ | Woman murdered by former employee for allegedly sacking him from job in Kerala's Kodungallur

"Though Vijayamma was rushed to hospital, her life could not be saved. The body has been shifted to the morgue of the hospital for completing the legal and medical examination,” a police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
63-year-old woman stabbed to death Tiruvalla in Pathanamthita district Murdered by a neighbour Keezhvaipur Police Station
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp