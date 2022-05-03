63-year-old woman stabbed to death by neighbour in Kerala's Tiruvalla

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 63-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her 42-year-old neighbour using a broken beer bottle on Tuesday at Tiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

Police have taken into custody the accused Pradeep alias Ayyappan, a bachelor, who is an alcohol addict and history-sheeter. The deceased has been identified as Vijayamma and the incident took place at Pamala near Kunnamthanam within Keezhvaipur Police Station limits of Tiruvalla.

Police said Ayyappan created issues in a nearby house and Vijayamma’s husband reached there to inquire about it. It provoked Ayyappan and he later barged into the house of Vijayamma, who was washing clothes when he reached there. In the altercation that followed, Ayyappan stabbed Vijyamma using a broken beer bottle.

"Though Vijayamma was rushed to hospital, her life could not be saved. The body has been shifted to the morgue of the hospital for completing the legal and medical examination,” a police officer said.