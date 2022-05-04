STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP-Twenty20 combo to add spice in Thrikkakara bypoll

Most notably that of food security, health security, agriculture, and poverty alleviation, according to Sabu. 

Published: 04th May 2022 06:49 AM

Bypoll, Thrikkakara

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the focus is definitely on the UDF-LDF fight in the upcoming Thrikkakara by-election, it will also be keenly watched for another reason -- on how the new political experiment of a joint candidate by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and political startup Twenty20 would fare when the votes are counted on June 3. If the AAP-Twenty20 combo is able to secure a significant vote share, it would be the start of a new chapter in Kerala politics, it is reckoned.

“We will put up a suitable candidate in the by-election. Our objective is to win the election, and not to be an also-ran,” said Sabu M Jacob, chief coordinator and mentor of Twenty20. He said the name of the candidate would be announced in 2-3 days, if not sooner.

Adding to the election flavour is the visit of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to Kerala on May 15 to address a huge public gathering at Kizhakkambalam, the pocket borough of Twenty20. Twenty20’s success, like the AAP, has been largely due to welfare programmes it undertook in the Kizhakkambalam panchayat. Most notably that of food security, health security, agriculture, and poverty alleviation, according to Sabu. 

“Twenty20 believes in grassroots-level strengthening of Indian political systems. AAP has shown parties like us a way to thrive and garner electoral success. AAP’s models of governance in both Delhi and Punjab have gained praise internationally and presented lessons worth adopting to Indian politicians,” he said.
In the last assembly election, the winning margin of P T Thomas, whose sudden demise necessitated the by-poll, was 14,329 votes. The Twenty20 candidate secured 13,897 votes or 10.18% of the votes polled. Twenty20 finished fourth after Congress (59,839 votes), the LDF-backed Independent (45,510 votes) and BJP (15,483 votes).

Asked if the joint candidate would fight in AAP or Twenty20 symbol, Sabu said all these details would be announced soon. Twenty20 was founded by Sabu Jacob, the MD of Kizhakkambalam-headquartered Kitex, the world’s second-largest infant garment maker. It started off as a CSR organisation, but pivoted into becoming a political party.

“Among our most famous achievements include turning a Rs 39 lakh deficit panchayat into one that has a surplus of Rs 13.57 crore,” Sabu claimed. Last year’s assembly polls saw Twenty20 putting up candidates in Kunnathunadu, Muvattupuzha, Thrikkakara, and Kochi assembly seats but it could not make a major impact other than spoiling the chances of Congress candidates.  By fielding a joint candidate in Thrikkakara, the AAP-Twenty20 combo hopes to change this pattern.

