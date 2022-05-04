STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exorbitant airfares: CM Pinarayi writes to PM Modi

The chief minister pointed out that the hike in airfares is affecting a large number of Non-Resident Indians who travel to their home country during the vacation period.

Published: 04th May 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 06:28 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in bringing down exorbitant airfares in all important domestic and international sectors. 

The chief minister pointed out that the hike in airfares is affecting a large number of Non-Resident Indians who travel to their home country during the vacation period. Besides, tourists have also started visiting the state after the decline of the Covid pandemic, he said. 

“Kerala is very much affected as a state with a substantial diaspora in many countries of the world and as an important tourist destination,” Pinarayi said in the letter. The exorbitant airfares prevailing in both domestic and international sectors can be the reason for a setback to the hospitality industry that is returning to normal, he said. 

