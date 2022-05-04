Food poisoning: 15 hospitalised in Wayanad, task force set up

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Yet another incident of food poisoning was reported from Wayanad district on Tuesday.

Fifteen people belonging to a group of tourists from Thiruvananthapuram were admitted to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital with symptoms such as fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Those hospitalised had consumed food from a restaurant in Kambalakkad on Monday night. Of the 23-member group, 18 people complained of uneasiness and 15 were taken to hospital. The condition of all those admitted to hospital is stable, doctors said.

Following the incident, the health department officials visited the restaurant. Officials said they could not confirm source of food poisoning. The food safety department said a task force has been formed to conduct stringent inspections at eateries, resorts and homestays. Notably, some of the hotels and small food joints in the district were yet to get registered with FSSAI.