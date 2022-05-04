Kerala: Thrissur pooram's ceremonial flag hoisting held 

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Marking the beginning of the annual Thrissur Pooram on May 10, its ceremonial flag hoisting was held at Paramekkavu Bhagavathy temples and Thiruvambady Sree Krishna-Bhagavathy temple on Wednesday.

Called 'Kodiyettam', the rituals inside the temple were led by the main priest at Paramekkavu Bhagavathy. Devotees brought the areca nut tree which was used to raise the flag after tantric rituals. A small percussion ensemble accompanied when the idol of Bhagavathy was taken out of the temple for the first time.

Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and his team led the percussion ensemble while five elephants were paraded. It was followed by the flag hoisting ceremony at Thiruvambady temple. A large crowd was present to witness the flag hoisting ceremony in both Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady temples.