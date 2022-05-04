STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Separate space sought for women to watch Thrissur Pooram

The large crowd gathering in between Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady elephant parades during 'Kudamattom' has always been a sight to behold.

Published: 04th May 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Thrissur Pooram

Thrissur Pooram celebrations (File photo)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: When Thrissur Pooram is set to return in a full-fledged manner after a gap of two years caused by the pandemic restrictions, demand has been rising to make special arrangements for women to watch the festival.

Raising the matter, BJP councillor from Poonkunnam division of Thrissur Corporation Aathira V submitted a letter to District Collector Haritha V Kumar urging the authorities concerned to initiate steps to make arrangements for women.

Aathira said, "Many women come to the festival ground along with their families. However, there are a lot of others who stay back home just because they feel it unsafe to come to the festival ground where men roams freely. It is the duty of the district administration and the police to ensure safe passage for women during the Pooram days. It is a reality that many girls stay away from the large crowd during sample fireworks, 'Kudamattom' and major fireworks display of the Pooram and this situation needs to be changed."

The large crowd gathering in between Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady elephant parades during 'Kudamattom' has always been a sight to behold. Women have always raised the issue that in such a huge gathering, chances of their harassment are high and, hence, arrangements need to be made for them to watch the ceremonies without being touched badly by men or eve-teased.

In 2019 and in previous years, the district administration had allocated a separate space for women to watch 'Kudamattom'. Sources said the space allocated could only accommodate about 300 people and used to be crowded at the time of 'Kudamattom'.

"In the previous years, except in 2020 and 2021, special arrangements for women were made near Swaraj Round with protection by woman cops. I remember it was a success. My wife and daughter had also watched the festival from the space," said Rajesh. G, secretary of Paramekkavu Devaswom.

Thiruvambady Devaswom joint secretary Ravikumar Menon also said special arrangements have to be made for women. "But elaborate arrangements like allocating entire stretches separately for men and women need to be discussed," he said.

"Usually, women, even if they come with their families, prefer to stay on top of the building terraces during 'Kudamattom' and fireworks considering safety. If we have to address this situation, equal space has to be allocated for women to watch the festival," pointed out Aathira. 

City Police Commissioner R Adhithya said police would take all measures to ensure the safety of women who attend the pooram celebrations. District Collector Haritha V Kumar said special arrangements for women would continue as in previous years.

"It is a fact that this year the number of people attending the pooram will exceed the previous year's number. We are making all preparations, including additional security arrangements accordingly. But increasing the space for women amid constraints will be difficult," she said.

