Thrikkakara bypoll do-or-die battle for both LDF, UDF

B Sreejan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As if the heat of summer is not enough, the state’s political weather is set to be hotter with the Election Commission announcing the date for Thrikkakara assembly byelection. The polling date, May 31, falls within a week of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government celebrating the first anniversary and there is every chance of the bypoll turning out to be the first annual appraisal of the government. With UDF announcing Uma Thomas as its candidate within hours of the declaration of the poll, LDF has sensed that the battle wouldn’t be easy.

In the past, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had always been open to accepting the idea of elections being the appraisal of the government’s policies. The state’s development will undoubtedly be the major focus of LDF’s election campaign in Thrikkakara.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve told reporters in Kochi that the development perspective of the state will be a key debating point in the election campaign. “We welcome debates on all topics including SilverLine. Voters will think why they should waste four years (by electing an opposition member)?” he said.The LDF has plans to put Congress and BJP in the dock by raising the allegation that both parties are trying to sabotage the government’s ambitious semi high-speed rail project.

The opposition UDF will also project SilverLine as the focus of its campaign. The Congress will have the delicate task of presenting the issue. It will point out police atrocities and forcible implementation of the “ill-conceived” development agenda while reassuring people that the party is not against “real development” that the state needs. For BJP, substantiating their opposition to SilverLine will be a tough task as high-speed rail corridors have already got approvals in states ruled by the party. On Tuesday, LDF convener E P Jayarajan set the target of the front — to win Thrikkakara and touch 100-seat mark in the state assembly. CM Pinarayi, who is undergoing treatment in the US, spoke with senior CPM leaders and asked them to devise a strategy for wresting the seat. Pinarayi who will be back in the state in the second week of May will be the leading face of LDF’s campaign in Thirkkakara.

The biggest challenge for LDF in Thrikkakara will be identifying the right candidate. The experiment of fielding an independent last time was successful to a great extent as Dr J Jacob could win 33.32% of votes. P T Thomas had won by garnering 43.82% of votes, with a margin of 14,329 votes.

It is learnt that hectic discussions are on to finalise an LDF-backed independent for the seat. A decision is expected within two days. Names of a few CPM leaders are also under consideration, but one of them will be chosen only if the party fails to identify a suitable independent candidate who will be acceptable to the Christian vote bank in the constituency.

By fielding Uma Thomas, the UDF leadership plans to apply the tested old formula of cashing in on the sympathy wave. However, there are critics of this theory in Congress itself who believe that young and aspiring voters of Thrikkakara won’t care much for the sympathy factor and they may choose a candidate on the other side who can better identify with them.

Making the contest four-cornered, BJP and AAP-Twenty20 combine will also field their own candidates. While BJP emerged third and Twenty20 fourth last time, changed political scenarios are likely to give AAP-Twenty20 an edge this time. The additional votes that the combine may poll can be a spoiler to the chances of both UDF and LDF.

dates to remember

Last day for filing nominations: May 11

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: May 16

Date of polling: May 31

Date of counting: June 3

Vote position in 2021

P T Thomas (Congress) 59,839 (43.82%)

Dr J Jacob (CPM independent) 45,510 (33.32%)

S Saji (BJP) 15,483 (11.34%)

Dr Terry Thomas (Twenty 20) 13,897 (10.18%)

Congress candidates

P T Thomas and Benny Behanan won the seat in 2016 and 2011, respectively