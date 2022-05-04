STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will favour party that stands for development: KV Thomas

Thomas, a former Congress minister, said Congress always stood for development.

Senior Congress leader KV Thomas (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dissident Congress leader KV Thomas on Tuesday said he would enter the election campaign in the Thrikkakara bypoll for a party that stands for “development”, giving enough indications that he backs the LDF candidate in the keenly-watched byelection. 

“I fully support development and I believe the SilverLine project is aimed at Kerala’s development. I will campaign for development in Thrikkakara,” he told TNIE, without giving a direct answer when asked if he would campaign for the Congress candidate. 

“I have nothing against Uma (Uma Thomas, the Congress candidate). In fact, we are family friends. But, politics is different,” said Thomas, who is facing disciplinary action from the Congress for attending a CPM seminar at its 23rd party congress in Kannur last month. 

Thomas, a former Congress minister, said Congress always stood for development. “It was the Congress government that established the Kochi international airport, the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor, and the Kochi Metro Rail. K-Rail and the Kochi Metro Rail’s second phase to Kakkanad is aimed at meeting the aspirations of the people of Thrikkakara,” he said. 

 “I have nothing against Uma. In fact, we are family friends. But, politics is different,” said Thomas. He ruled out fighting the election as Congress rebel in the bypoll saying he has no ambition in parliamentary politics anymore.

