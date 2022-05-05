9 lakh school kids to get free khadi uniforms

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: As part of the state government’s initiative to promote khadi among children and boost the sector, over nine lakh school students will start get ting free uniforms made of khadi from Thursday. Students from classes 1 to 7 in government schools and students from classes 1 to 4 in aided schools will be getting the free school uniforms.

More than 45 lakh metres of the cloth has been sourced from 500 handloom units, said Khadi Board officials. The government will also insist that teachers and other staff members of schools in the state must wear dresses made of the material once a week. General Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the state-level distribution of free school uniforms at Nadakkavu Government Girls Vocational Higher Secondary School at 9.30am.