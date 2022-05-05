STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin of Kerala basketball player who died of suicide in Patna await justice

The parents of basketball player K C Lithara, who was found hanging in her flat in Patna on April 26, are awaiting justice.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The parents of basketball player KC Lithara, who was found hanging in her flat in Patna on April 26, are awaiting justice. Lithara had been working in Railways for the past one and half years. 

The Rajiv Nagar police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by her relatives alleging the involvement of her coach Ravi Singh behind her death. The family, hailing from Pathirippatta East in Kunnummal, has sent a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and MP Elamaram Kareem seeking a probe against her coach Ravi Singh alleging mental harassment that led to Lithara’s death. 

The 23-year-old was the only hope for her family as she was managing the medical expenses of her ailing parents and was also repaying loans. With her death, the family is now struggling to overcome the financial burden.  

“She had won several national and state-level accolades. But her sports journey was not an easy one. She had to face several financial challenges. In 2018, her mother was diagnosed with cancer and is still under treatment,” said 54-year-old Karunan, father of Lithara, who is a daily wage labourer. 

“When she got a job, it was a dream come true moment for us. She applied for a bank loan of Rs 16 lakh to build a house and had been paying Rs 13,000 per month as EMI. Many works are still pending. We don’t think she would commit suicide forgetting all her responsibilities. She was happy and normal when she came home for Vishu. We will fight for justice,’’ Karunan said.  

