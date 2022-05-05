STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Ayukta verdict was ‘bomb’ UDF wanted to use in last polls: KT Jaleel

An individual who was termed a blot on Indian judiciary by the attorney-general should not have been appointed Lok Ayukta, observes Jaleel in his soon-to be-published autobiography.  

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel

Former Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Appointing Justice Cyriac Joseph as the Lok Ayukta was the only blunder committed by the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, feels legislator KT Jaleel who was forced to step down as a minister after the anti-graft’s body’s ruling against him. An individual who was termed a blot on Indian judiciary by the attorney-general should not have been appointed Lok Ayukta, observes Jaleel in his soon-to be-published autobiography.  

Jaleel also speaks about Muslim League politics and his opposition to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan in his autobiography titled ‘Green-tinged Red’ (Pacha Kalarnna Chuvappu) that will be serialised in Samakalika Malayalam Weekly, a sister publication of The New Indian Express,  from this week. 

Jaleel reveals that the “political bomb” the UDF was planning to drop ahead of the last assembly elections was the Lok Ayukta verdict against him. But for a few other reasons, the Lok Ayukta would have issued the verdict three days before the assembly elections. In that case, it would have even affected the poll prospects of the LDF. “In that case, I would have been portrayed the grave sinner who prevented LDF’s continuity in power,” says Jaleel.  

The autobiography will also shed light on how he overcame testing times, when under the scanner of three central investigation agencies — NIA, Enforcement Directorate and customs. Jaleel feels that the use of investigation agencies to intimidate political opponents and keep them in check has become a growing trend in today’s India.   “The Lok Ayukta handed me a political capital punishment, unheard of in Indian judicial history, for a mere deputation appointment made with good intentions,” he said. 

The Left leader also goes on to slam his former party — Muslim League — for trying to make political gains targeting him. Jaleel says the Muslim League was particularly spiteful after his electoral victory in a League stronghold.  

