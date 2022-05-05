Low pressure: Kerala may get rain till Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state, reeling currently under hot, humid weather, is likely to receive rain till Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. According to the Met Department, the weather conditions developed in the Andaman Sea have been causing light to moderate rain in the state. A cyclonic circulation is expected to be formed over the South Andaman Sea and its nearby areas.

A low pressure area in the region is likely to be formed under the influence of the cyclonic circulation on Friday and intensify gradually into a depression in the subsequent 48 hours, the report added. As per the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind with speed reaching 30-40kmph are very likely at one or two places in the state until Sunday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.