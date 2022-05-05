STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Low pressure: Kerala may get rain till Sunday

 The state, reeling currently under hot, humid weather, is likely to receive rain till Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Published: 05th May 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rains, monsoon

For representational purposes (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state, reeling currently under hot, humid weather, is likely to receive rain till Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. According to the Met Department, the weather conditions developed in the Andaman Sea have been causing light to moderate rain in the state. A cyclonic circulation is expected to be formed over the South Andaman Sea and its nearby areas.

A low pressure area in the region is likely to be formed under the influence of the cyclonic circulation on Friday and intensify gradually into a depression in the subsequent 48 hours, the report added. As per the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind with speed reaching 30-40kmph are very likely at one or two places in the state until Sunday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp