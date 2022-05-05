STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Magistrate has power to decide on talaq, rules Kerala HC

High Court also notes ‘domestic violence’ does not mean physical harassment alone; it includes emotional or economic abuse as well

Published: 05th May 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that a magistrate court has the power to decide on the validity of talaq pronounced by a man during the hearing on a petition seeking residential and monetary protection filed by his wife under the Domestic Violence Act (DV Act), 2005. The court also set aside the finding of the Kollam Additional District and Sessions Court that the magistrate court had no power to decide on the validity of talaq.

The court made the observation while allowing a petition filed by Shameena Siddique of Thevalakkara against an order of the Kollam additional sessions court reversing a magistrate court’s order for the protection, and residential and monetary benefits to her. 

The sessions court had held that prima facie there was material to show that the husband had pronounced talaq and, as such, the status of the petitioner was that of a divorced woman and she was not entitled to claim maintenance.

The High Court said if the husband disputed the marital status during a hearing on a petition filed by the wife under the DV Act on the ground that he had divorced her by pronouncing talaq, the magistrate had every power to decide whether the said plea was valid or not. The sessions court’s finding that the magistrate had no power to decide on the talaq’s validity was wrong, the high court observed.

The court also held that the non-payment of maintenance would also constitute domestic violence. The term ‘domestic violence’, as defined under Section 3, did not mean physical harassment alone; it included emotional or economic abuse as well, the court said. ‘Economic abuse’ included deprivation of all or any economic or financial resources to which a person was entitled to under any law or custom and maintenance, the court noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court talaq
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp