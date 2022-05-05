STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nod to exhume vlogger Rifa Mehnaz’s body

The police have got permission from the Kozhikode RDO to exhume the body of vlogger Rifa Mehnaz, who was found hanging in her residence in Dubai on March 1, and conduct an autopsy. 

Published: 05th May 2022

Rifa, who was found dead in Dubai, with her husband Mehnaz

By Express News Service

Her family alleged that her husband, Mehnaz, and friends cheated them by claiming that Rifa’s autopsy was performed in Dubai. Later, her body was sent to Kakkur and buried in the graveyard of a mosque near her home. The police said they will send a request to the forensic team and the body will be exhumed as per the team’s instructions. 

