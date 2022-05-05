Palakkad RSS cadre murder: Kerala HC rejects plea by victim Sanjith's wife for CBI probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by the wife of RSS worker A Sanjith who was allegedly murdered by SDPI workers in Palakkad seeking a CBI probe into the case.

Justice K Haripal said that this case cannot be handed over to CBI and directed the state police chief to personally review the progress of the investigation into the case and file a fortnightly report before the court till the last accused is arrested.

Justice Haripal issued the order on the petition filed by S Arshika, wife of Sanjith. The petitioner alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of the Popular Front of India, was behind the murder in daylight in November last year. Even though the involvement of SDPI and PFI activists is revealed, the police are not taking effective steps to bring the culprits before the law, the petitioners said.

"The SDPI and PFI have their activities throughout India and have their roots abroad as well. There are national and international ramifications in the larger conspiracy to commit the murder," the petition said. It said that the SDPI and PFI activists committed similar murders in various parts of the country in their fight against RSS and for interfering in their religious propagation activity.

The petitioner also pointed out that the PFI and SDPI are indulging in the propagation of an extremist ideology throughout the country and such activities were rampant in Palakkad. The deceased used to object to this and thus resulting in the murder.

Opposing the plea, the state government argued that the police are probing the case properly, without giving room for any complaints. There was no need to entrust the investigation to the CBI.