Role reversal: CPM goofs up on Thrikkakara bypoll candidate

KOCHI: In a role reversal, CPM goofed up on its candidate selection for the Thrikkakara byelection on Wednesday even as the Congress nominee hit the campaign trail. Left MLA from Kunnathunadu P V Sreenijan welcomed young CPM leader K S Arun Kumar’s candidacy in a social media post that triggered cheerful response from party cadres who lost no time in launching the election work for their comrade. But the jubliations were shortlived as senior leaders, including LDF convenor E P Jayarajan, stated in clear terms that the front has not yet taken a decision on its candidate.

CPM workers who were writing Arun Kumar’s name in a graffiti with the front’s bypoll catchline Urappanu 100, Urappanu Thrikkakara (100 for sure, Thrikkakara for sure) were forced to abandon it midway after strict instructions reached them from Lenin Centre, the party’s Ernakulam headquarters. Sreenijan also deleted his post. But the damage was already done.

As TV channels and news portals started to report Arun Kumar’s candidature, Jayarajan met reporters at Lenin Centre. “Our candidate selection is done through a proper process. Today our district committee met and discussed the name of probable candidates. The state committee will have to approve it, and finally, the candidate’s name will have to get the nod at the LDF state committee,” he said. “The media shouldn’t announce the name of our candidate before we do. They should show patience.”

CPM Central Committee member P Rajeeve said the decision will be taken on Thursday. “The LDF will announce the candidate tomorrow (Thursday),” he said. According to sources, the CPM Ernakulam district committee that met in the morning recommended Arun Kumar’s name to the state committee. But the state leadership instructed Lenin Centre not to reveal the name for a day. Arun Kumar was also directed not to respond to the media, after which he went incommunicado.

LDF candidate: Surprise in the offing?

This triggered speculations that there could be a surprise in the offing when the LDF announces its candidate on Thursday. The name of Rekha Thomas, daughter of K V Thomas, is doing the rounds. The speculation got stronger after Thomas said that he would enter the election campaign for the party that backs development. “Maybe, CPM may want to keep the UDF camp guessing or there could be a sudden change in the Left strategy,” said a political observer.