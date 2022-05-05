Uma Thomas kickstarts poll campaign in Thrikkakara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the Left front has postponed the announcement of its candidate for Thrikkakara byelection to Thursday, the opposition UDF has begun poll campaign with the candidate Uma Thomas visiting the ancestral house of her late husband P T Thomas in Idukki, church heads and senior party leaders on Wednesday.

Uma visited Thomas’ ancestral house at Upputhodu in Idukki district. She also participated in a Mass at St Joseph’s Church, Upputhodu, where his mortal remains were buried, on Wednesday morning, and paid floral tributes at the tomb of Thomas. She was accompanied by Dean Kuriakose, MP, and DCC president C P Mathew.

Uma then sought the blessings of the Bishop of Idukki, John Nellikkunnel. After visiting the Idukki Bishop, she told mediapersons that she had the support of her family and those who loved Thomas. She said she would raise issues, including the SilverLine project, in her campaign and would work in accordance with the decisions of the party and its leaders. She then left for Kochi where she addressed a meeting of UDF Thrikkakara constituency committee at party district headquarters.

Earlier, former Union minister and veteran leader, K V Thomas, UDF district chairman Dominic Presentation and party leader Deepthi Mary Vargheese aired voices of dissent against the candidature of Uma. However, Dominic and Deepthi attended the UDF district committee meeting and extended support to Uma on Wednesday. “The Thrikkakara constituency is witnessing a political fight and it is not an issue of individuals. I don’t know about the talks held by the Congress leadership on the candidature and it is the leadership that should respond about the discussions held, said Deepthi Mary Vargheese.

Uma Thomas said veteran leader K V Thomas would not campaign against her. “He remains with the party. Thomas always held P T affectionately with him and I will meet him and seek his blessings,” she said. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said Uma Thomas is the next MLA of Thrikkakara and there is no doubt about it.