Centre to move Yemeni top court to save Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya

Malayali nurse is on death row for allegedly killing a Yemeni national

Published: 06th May 2022 06:30 AM

Wedding picture of Tomy Thomas and Nimisha Priya.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government will file a fresh appeal before the Supreme Court of Yemen against the death sentence handed to Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been in prison there for allegedly murdering an Yemeni national. Recently, an appeal court in Yemen had upheld her death sentence. In a letter to Rajya Sabha member John Brittas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the government, in association with community organisations, is also exploring the possibility of getting relief through “tribal customs and traditions”. The government is awaiting a copy of the judgment order. 

He said the welfare of Indians abroad is of highest priority for the Union government and Nimisha Priya’s case will continue to receive full attention. Nimisha Priya was arrested and prosecuted in Yemen in 2017 for the alleged murder of Talal Al Odaini, a Yemeni businessman. In 2020, the trial court in Yemen sentenced her to death. Later, the Indian government appointed an advocate to defend her. However, the appellate court, after detailed hearing, upheld the death sentence in March 2022. 

In his letter to the Union minister in March, John Brittas sought the latter’s immediate intervention. A constructive discussion should be held between the ‘Save Nimisha Priya international action council’ and the family of the deceased to make the latter give pardon to her after accepting blood money, Brittas said. Recently, there were reports that kin of the murdered Yemeni national demanded 50 million Yemeni rials as blood money.

