Kerala: Civil police officer found hanging after alleged mental harassment from senior cops

Saji's relatives said he was a stressed lot after being mentally harassed by the senior officers of the police station.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A civil police officer associated with the Neyyattinkara police station was found hanging in a hotel room in Thampanoor on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as S J Saji, who according to his family, has been missing for the last two days.

Saji reportedly took the room on rent on Thursday afternoon. It was the hotel staff, who found him hanging. 

Saji's relatives said he was a stressed lot after being mentally harassed by the senior officers of the police station.

The family had lodged a police complaint after his disappearance two days back.

The relatives said they will approach higher police officials to seek justice for Saji. The body has been moved to the Medical College mortuary. Thampanoor police have registered a case in this regard.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

