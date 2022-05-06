Kerala govt to create database of diseases among people over 30

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has prepared a mobile application named ‘Shaily App’ for screening non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, respiratory illnesses, cancer and other lifestyle diseases. The app will capture the health condition of a person according to the inputs and a person scoring above four will be advised to undergo further diagnosis at the nearby government health centre. Through the app the health department will also understand the risk factors that lead to the disease, said an official statement.

The app is a part of the department’s initiative to create a database of non-communicable diseases prevalent in people above 30 years of age in the state and make suitable policy interventions. Asha workers would collect data in their respective areas. The app is meant as a quicker way to collect the data from the population.