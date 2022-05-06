STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt to create database of diseases among people over 30

The app is meant as a quicker way to collect the data from the population.

Published: 06th May 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has prepared a mobile application named ‘Shaily App’ for screening non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, respiratory illnesses, cancer and other lifestyle diseases. The app will capture the health condition of a person according to the inputs and a person scoring above four will be advised to undergo further diagnosis at the nearby government health centre. Through the app the health department will also understand the risk factors that lead to the disease, said an official statement. 

The app is a part of the department’s initiative to create a database of non-communicable diseases prevalent in people above 30 years of age in the state and make suitable policy interventions. Asha workers would collect data in their respective areas. The app is meant as a quicker way to collect the data from the population.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp