STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala has become 'breeding centre for Islamic terrorism' under Left rule, alleges JP Nadda

JP Nadda alleged that religious communities, especially Christians in Kerala, are concerned about the demographic changes taking place in the southern state.

Published: 06th May 2022 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday accused the Left government in Kerala of "encouraging Islamic terrorism", claiming that the southern state has become a "breeding centre" for the same under its rule.

Addressing a rally organised by the saffron party here, the BJP chief alleged that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government always gives an impression that they treat every section of society equally but their policy is "pseudo secularism" -- to get special treatment to one section of the society and try to divide other sections.

"It (the LDF government) poses to be neutral but here I would like to say that it is encouraging Islamic terrorism. The Islamic terrorism is getting patronage of the CPI(M) government and Kerala has become the breeding centre for Islamic terrorism. That we have to understand," Nadda said.

He alleged that religious communities, especially Christians in Kerala, are concerned about the demographic changes taking place in the southern state.

"I would also like to share with you that the Kerala society at large is in discomfort. The Kerala society at large is uncomfortable and disturbed because of the fast demographic changes which are taking place. And religious leaders especially from the Christian community have been raising such issues time and again," the BJP chief said.

"We have to understand that why is the religious community, and especially the Christian community is raising issues of demographic change which has taken place in the society. There are also concerns of narcotic jihad. It has also been raised by the Christian community and also by the religious leaders," Nadda alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Kerala Islamic terrorism
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp