Police expect breakthrough in locating Vijay Babu soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City police are expecting a breakthrough in the next few days in locating actor Vijay Babu who has gone into hiding in the UAE after a rape case was registered against him based on a complaint by a young actor. Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju told TNIE that they are hopeful of making a breakthrough in the next three days after seeking the Interpol’s support to locate Vijay Babu.

The police have expedited measures to nab him after the actor cleverly evaded his arrest till the outcome of his anticipatory bail plea filed before the High Court which scheduled its hearing after summer vacation. Police sources said after issuing the Blue Corner notice, the international policing agency has started tracking Babu’s location. The police have also tracked the IP address of the system from which Babu had mailed the reply to the email notice sent by the police directing him to appear before the investigation officer in connection with the rape case.

“The Interpol has initiated the process to track the location where Babu is currently holed up in the UAE,” said an officer. By flagging his passport, the police have curbed the chances of him flying out of the UAE. “If he uses the passport, it will be flagged and he will be detained at the emigration counter at the airport,” a police source said. In the last few days, the police have taken steps to corner Babu by giving him no other option but to get arrested.

Police officials said once the Interpol locates him, a police team could either go to the spot to arrest him or seek the support of the Indian Embassy to extradite him. The police have also decided to act fast in securing a court order to declare his passport invalid to enable the Indian diplomatic missions to seek support of enforcement agencies in the respective country to detain him when he tries to travel outside that country.

Interpol notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing police in member countries to share critical crime-related information. By issuing Blue Corner notice, the Interpol will collect information about a person’s location and pass it on to the agency which has sought