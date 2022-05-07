Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan says he confessed love to Manju Warrier

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan — arrested under charges of stalking actor Manju Warrier — was granted bail by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Aluva on Friday afternoon, ending a dramatic series of events since Thursday. Sanal was produced before the court after he preferred not to apply for bail from the police station.

On Friday morning, while being taken to the court, Sanal told reporters that he would be making a complaint against the police at the court. He said he had several revelations to make before the magistrate regarding the case, which he reiterated when the magistrate asked about his decision not to avail bail from the police station. The court then asked the filmmaker whether he faced any harassment from the police while in custody, to which he replied in the negative. The court told Sanal that the revelation regarding other aspects of the case can be made to the police team probing the case.

Coming out of the court, Sanal told reporters that he did not stalk Manju. He said he had sent messages to the actor saying that her life was in danger. After Manju failed to respond to several messages, he decided to make social media posts and write to the President and Chief Justice of India, the filmmaker said. Answering queries, Sanal admitted he had confessed his love to Manju.

“This has nothing to do with the romantic proposal. I fear Manju’s life is in danger. I tried to meet her several times regarding our movie Kayattam, which has not been released yet. I hope the police and the court bring out the truth behind the delay,” Sanal said.