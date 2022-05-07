Kerala breeding ground for Islamic terrorism, on Centre’s radar: JP Nadda

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM/KOZHIKODE: In a veiled threat to the Left government, BJP president JP Nadda said on Friday that the Centre is “closely watching” developments in Kerala and it will not let the state turn into a hub of anti-national activities. Hours after issuing the warning, Nadda accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of “encouraging Islamic terrorism”.

Kerala has become a breeding ground for Islamic terrorism, Nadda alleged. “Though the Pinarayi Vijayan government is trying to put an impression that it is treating all as equal, the fact is that it is encouraging Islamic terrorism. The state is notorious for violence, political murders and atrocities against women and children. Kerala has become full of lawlessness and corruption,” he said.

Nadda, who had an hour-long one-on-one meeting with Thamarasserry Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil, told a BJP public meeting in Kozhikode that Christian leaders have expressed concern over Kerala’s changing demography as the state government is patronising a section of the population.

“The Christian leaders also raised the issue of narcotic jihad. The common feeling among the religious leaders is that the Left government is favouring a section and pursuing the divide and rule policy,” he said.

Nadda claimed the NDA government is providing all support to Kerala.

“But the chief minister always complains that the state has not been given its due,” he alleged. Nadda was on a one-day visit to Kozhikode.