Kerala HC seeks clarification in actress abduction case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday directed the state police chief to explain whether any order was issued appointing the new crime branch SP as supervising authority of the probe into the 2017 actor assault case.



A division bench issued the order on a petition filed by film director Baiju Kottarakkara against the transfer of ADGP Sreejith from the post of crime branch SP and the supervising officer of the probe.

The government said the January 7 order reconstituting the special investigation team only mentioned Sreejith in his capacity as crime branch head. So, when he was transferred, the officer replacing him would be tasked with supervising the t e am, submitted the government.