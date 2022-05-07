STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF vs UDF: War of words over Thrikkakara by-election

Published: 07th May 2022 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM Flags (Photo | EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The war of words between the LDF and UDF continues unabated over the candidature of LDF candidate Dr Joe Jacob in the Thrikkakara by-election.

The UDF camp feels that the ploy of the LDF camp is to divide the Christian votes which would otherwise come in favour of UDF candidate Uma Thomas. This is why KS Arun Kumar who had emerged as a popular CPM activist due to his active discussions over K-Rail on media was initially considered in Thrikkakara.

Initially CN Mohan, Ernakulam CPM district secretary had endorsed Arun Kumar, CPM district committee member and former district secretary of DYFI. But this had allegedly not gone down well with P Rajeeve, industries minister, who has been at loggerheads with Mohan.

According to the State Congress leadership, the initial confusion over the candidature in LDF camp would not have happened if Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were in the State. They feel that it was the lack of vigilance which led to the confusion over the LDF’s candidate. 

UDF convener M M Hassan told TNIE that majority of the Catholic voters in Thrikkakara are against Cardinal George Alancherry who is also the Major Archbishop of the Syro – Malabar Church.

"It has been Cardinal Alancherry’s idea to field Dr Joe Jacob in Thrikkakara which has been backed by Rajeeve. The latter was not keen to endorse Mohan’s choice, Arun Kumar. But now what is going to be witnessed is that the Catholic voters are not going to favour Dr Joe Jacob. The Cardinal wants the LDF Government’s help in the land deal case he has been facing and has in return proposed their candidate," said Hassan.

The Congress camp is eagerly waiting to jeopardize the strategy of Rajeeve. They are confident that despite P T Thomas’ brush with the Catholic Church, they will support his widow, Uma Thomas. With three more weeks left for the campaigning, the Congress and UDF camps are upbeat about increasing the margin polled by P T Thomas in the last Assembly election.

