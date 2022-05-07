Local body secy’s okay must for flags, hoardings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Permission from the secretary of the local body concerned will be mandatory for setting up flag posts, festoons, banners and hoardings, according to a set of guidelines issued by the state government on setting up and removal of such materials.

An all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in March had agreed to frame general guidelines on the setting up and removal of flags, festoons and other publicity material on the roadside. The meet was convened after the High Court expressed displeasure over the practice of erecting flag posts and other materials that cause inconvenience to citizens.

The guidelines said permission can be given for setting up flags and festoons on the compound and walls of private property with the owner’s permission. However, it should not cause any hindrance to traffic.

Permission will also be given to set up flags and festoons along the road side for a specific period, without causing obstruction to passersby, in connection with meetings and festivals. However, no flags, festoons or advertisements should be set up in public places that cause hindrance to vehicular traffic and pedestrians.

In case flags and festoons are set up in a manner that causes hindrance to traffic and pedestrians, the secretary concerned can take action to remove them. The guidelines also specify that sufficient precaution should be taken so that removal of such material does not create political and communal enmity.

If any dispute arises over the removal of flags, festoons and advertisements, the secretary of the local body concerned should take the help of the district collector and the District Police Chief. The officers have been directed to make all security arrangements to meet any eventuality in connection with removal of such material, according to the guidelines.