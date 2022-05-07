STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Missing civil police officer found hanging

A 34-year-old civil police officer attached to Neyyattinkara police station was found hanging in a hotel room in Thampanoor on Friday morning. 

Published: 07th May 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 34-year-old civil police officer attached to Neyyattinkara police station was found hanging in a hotel room in Thampanoor on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as S J Saji who, according to his family, has been missing for the last two days. Saji reportedly took the room on rent on Thursday afternoon. It was the hotel staff who found him hanging. 

After receiving a man-missing complaint from Saji’s family on Wednesday, the Marayamuttom police  registered a case on Thursday and started a probe. It was during the probe that Saji was found dead. He is married and has a child. The police said Saji had been absent from duty for the past few months. A suicide note was recovered, which said he had financial issues and was undergoing mental tension over not being able to get back to work. 

Meanwhile, the relatives of Saji said he was stressed a lot after being mentally harassed by  senior officers. Thampanoor police who initially attended to the body said there was nothing suspicious in the death and it was a case of suicide.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp