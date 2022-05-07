Missing civil police officer found hanging

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 34-year-old civil police officer attached to Neyyattinkara police station was found hanging in a hotel room in Thampanoor on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as S J Saji who, according to his family, has been missing for the last two days. Saji reportedly took the room on rent on Thursday afternoon. It was the hotel staff who found him hanging.

After receiving a man-missing complaint from Saji’s family on Wednesday, the Marayamuttom police registered a case on Thursday and started a probe. It was during the probe that Saji was found dead. He is married and has a child. The police said Saji had been absent from duty for the past few months. A suicide note was recovered, which said he had financial issues and was undergoing mental tension over not being able to get back to work.

Meanwhile, the relatives of Saji said he was stressed a lot after being mentally harassed by senior officers. Thampanoor police who initially attended to the body said there was nothing suspicious in the death and it was a case of suicide.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).