STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

New medico-legal protocol to curb custodial torture gets Cabinet nod

Formulated based on a proposal by Justice Kurup, who probed Nedumkandam custodial death

Published: 07th May 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial Torture

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming  to stamp out custodial torture, the state cabinet has approved a new medico-legal protocol for remanded prisoners and police detainees.  Formulated on the basis of the recommendation made by Justice Narayana Kurup, who had probed the Nedumkandam custodial death, a slew of measures such as detailed medical examination was approved.As per the protocol, the medical examination report of the suspect/remand prisoner should be made in the prescribed format. 

The police should hand over the request for examination to a medical officer belonging to the state or Central service. Only in the case of their absence can registered medical practitioners attached to private hospitals be approached. Women prisoners should henceforth be examined by female medical officers, according to the protocol.  

Injuries should be mentioned in the medical examination report with the approximate time of occurrence. Details of pre-existing medical conditions and medication should also be mentioned.  In case of injuries to the private parts, they should be mentioned in detail. 

In case of serious injuries, advanced medical tests should be conducted without any delay. The medical examination, as well as tests, should be conducted free of cost and in unavoidable circumstances, the service of private labs could be sought.  On the basis of medical tests, the services of specialist doctors could be sought. If the institution approached lacks specialists and life-saving facilities, it should be noted in the medical report and the prisoner/detainee should be referred to a tertiary hospital. The medical report should be given to the police officer as well as the patient, and a copy should be kept at the hospital, the protocol said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial torture
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp