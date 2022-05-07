STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vizhinjam international transshipment terminal to host first container by December

The Centre has given nod to the DPR to set up railway connectivity to the port from Balaramapuram station.

Published: 07th May 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

The Vizhinjam International Seaport project site in Thiruvananthapuram | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first container ship will dock at the underconstruction Vizhinjam Container Transshipment Terminal in December after one wharf is built, Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil said on Friday. The Centre has given nod to the DPR to set up railway connectivity to the port from Balaramapuram station.

The track will be built underground. Ahmed was speaking to reporters in New Delhi after holding talks with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on the sidelines of the Sagarmala committee meeting. “The work on the port is progressing fast to ensure the docking of the first container ship by December. For that, the construction of a wharf will be completed. The cranes for shifting containers will be brought on time so that minimum facilities are required.

The arrangement will be such that one ship is anchored at a time and the next one sails in once the first vessel leaves. This is temporary. The port will become fully operational next year after work on all wharfs is over,” Ahmed told TNIE. He said the government sped up measures due to the crisis in Sri Lanka.

“There is a 140% increase in container handling at Vallarpadam now. We should make use of the opportunity and at least ensure one ship docks by the end of this year. Work on the breakwater will continue even if there is heavy rain. Barges will be shifted to Kollam and nearby ports so that they can be brought to Vizhinjam as per need,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp