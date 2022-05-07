Vizhinjam international transshipment terminal to host first container by December

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first container ship will dock at the underconstruction Vizhinjam Container Transshipment Terminal in December after one wharf is built, Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil said on Friday. The Centre has given nod to the DPR to set up railway connectivity to the port from Balaramapuram station.

The track will be built underground. Ahmed was speaking to reporters in New Delhi after holding talks with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on the sidelines of the Sagarmala committee meeting. “The work on the port is progressing fast to ensure the docking of the first container ship by December. For that, the construction of a wharf will be completed. The cranes for shifting containers will be brought on time so that minimum facilities are required.

The arrangement will be such that one ship is anchored at a time and the next one sails in once the first vessel leaves. This is temporary. The port will become fully operational next year after work on all wharfs is over,” Ahmed told TNIE. He said the government sped up measures due to the crisis in Sri Lanka.

“There is a 140% increase in container handling at Vallarpadam now. We should make use of the opportunity and at least ensure one ship docks by the end of this year. Work on the breakwater will continue even if there is heavy rain. Barges will be shifted to Kollam and nearby ports so that they can be brought to Vizhinjam as per need,” he said.