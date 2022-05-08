STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Awareness, right intervention key to tackle Thalassemia: Experts

With an aim to create awareness, extend support to patients and their families, World Thalassemia Day is observed on Sunday.

Published: 08th May 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With an aim to create awareness, extend support to patients and their families, World Thalassemia Day is observed on Sunday. According to experts, the key in battling the genetic disorder is identifying it in early stages and ensuring a strong support system from the caregivers.  

Thalassemia, the genetic blood disorder in which the body fails to create enough hemoglobin, causes a series of problems including anaemia, shortness of breath, extreme fatigue and heart issues. “The battle is real but it is treatable. Blood transfusion is the main treatment involved. The transfusion requirement of a severely affected person is once in three weeks without which their growth and development are affected. Without financial support from government programmes and other public initiatives, the current treatment protocols are not affordable to most of the affected patient families,” said Dr Rema G, assistant professor, clinical hematology and stem cell transplantation, Amrita Hospital, Kochi. 

According to Union Health Ministry, around 10,000 to 15,000 infants are born each year in India with thalassemia major. In Kerala too numbers are high, opine experts. During the pandemic times, there was difficulty for the patients to get Packed Red Blood Cell (PRBC).  

“Safe filtered and oral chelating medicines have been made available under the supervision of district nodal officers for thalassemic patients through the active involvement of the government in Kerala. More than 90 per cent thalassemic patients worldwide faced shortages of PRBC supply during Covid pandemic due to restrictions of at least 28 days from Covid negativity to donate blood products,” said Dr Rema. In some cases, parents are silent carriers of this condition and both of them can pass on the disease to their children. “It is very important to identify the disorder in parents for early detection in children. Wide range of transfusion treatments are available. However, if not treated properly with chelation and transfusion it could lead to complications,” said Dr Rajan K, a hematologist based in Malappuram.

World Thalassemia Day: may 8

What is thalassemia? 
Thalassemia is an inherited disorder of the protein part of hemoglobin pigment of the red blood cells because of which the red blood cell gets destroyed before its normal life duration of 120 days is reached.

How it occurs? 
Usually both parents of the patient are carriers of the defective gene but do not require blood transfusion support which makes them unaware of their underlying issue. The affected baby develops severe anaemia requiring transfusion support before they reach 2 years. 

How it can be detected? 
Hemoglobin analysis by electrophoresis, high performance liquid chromatography and genetic mutation analysis sequencing. 

Treatments  
Supportive transfusions along with chelation of excess iron has been the treatment available for the past 4-5 decades. Chelation is the process by which the insoluble iron molecule is made soluble and thereby making it possible to excrete. Adequately transfused and chelated patient is expected to have normal growth and achieves sexual maturity. Stem cell transplant with full matched siblings is the first available treatment with curative potential. Gene therapy also exists. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thalassemia
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp