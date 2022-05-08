STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mother, infant found dead in well in Kannur

A mother and her six-month-old son were found dead in a well of their house at Chokli here on Saturday.  

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  A mother and her six-month-old son were found dead in a well of their house at Chokli here on Saturday. According to the Chokli police, the deceased are Jyolsna, 25, and Dhruvin. The incident came to light after their family members searched for the duo as the front door of the house was left open. They later found the bodies in the well. 

The police have recovered a suicide note from Jyolsna’s room. It said Dhruvin’s treatment for heart ailment had caused too much pain for her, due to which she decided to end her life along with her son’s.
The post-mortem examination was conducted at Thalassery General Hospital. Jyolsna is survived by husband Nived, father Janardanan and mother Suma. 

