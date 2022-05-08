STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rising heart ailments among Kerala youth a concern

Cardiologists across the state have raised concerns regarding rising heart ailments, especially among the youth, in Kerala.

Published: 08th May 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Heart

​(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cardiologists across the state have raised concerns regarding rising heart ailments, especially among the youth, in Kerala. According to doctors, most of the heart ailments are related to changes in lifestyle patterns. The two-day conference organised by Cardiological Society of India–Kerala Chapter, that kick-started in Thrissur on Saturday, analysed the cardiovascular diseases burden, related issues and diversified approaches for its prevention, management and control. 

“A sizable young population in the state, irrespective of rural and urban areas got addicted to unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyle, especially Covid-induced physical inactivity in the past two years. To make matters worse, children as well as youth suffer from sleep deprivation, high stress and record increased incidence of diabetes, high cholesterol level and blood pressure, directly impacting heart health. It is time to reclaim your heart health through lifestyle correction and increased physical activity,” said Dr Zulfikar Ahamed M, president, CSI-Kerala Chapter, the official body of heart specialists in the state. 

“The health sector should undertake a year-long campaign among children and youth with active participation of educational institutions, family units, residents associations, public health volunteers and social organisations to ensure lifestyle correction for controlling lifestyle diseases,” added Dr Zulfikar. Also, the need for quick public accessibility to advanced cardiac infrastructure in the state is important, opine experts. 

“Door-to-cath lab time is crucial when it comes to removal of blockage of arteries that supply blood to heart muscles. In a heart attack, the heart muscles are starving and may be irreversibly dying. Prompt medical treatment reduces the heart damage,” said Dr Bino Benjamin, cardiologist. 

“Kerala is having more than hundred specialised cath labs spread across all districts thereby bringing roughly 75 per cent of the state population within half-an-hour travel distance of a cath lab in case of emergencies. However, considerable time would be lost before many patients reach the emergency room,” he added. 

The rising cases of heart failure in Kerala was also stressed at the conference. “Clearly there is a lack of general awareness on heart failure and how it is different from a heart attack,” said Dr Bino. The two-day conference is holding important sessions on cardiovascular disease burden, preventive cardiology, cardiac imaging and latest diagnostic tools, path-breaking methods in interventional cardiology and management of heart failure.

COVID EFFECT
A sizable young population in the state got addicted to unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyle, especially Covid-induced physical inactivity in the past 
two years

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala youth heart ailments
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp