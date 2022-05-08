Rising heart ailments among Kerala youth a concern

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cardiologists across the state have raised concerns regarding rising heart ailments, especially among the youth, in Kerala. According to doctors, most of the heart ailments are related to changes in lifestyle patterns. The two-day conference organised by Cardiological Society of India–Kerala Chapter, that kick-started in Thrissur on Saturday, analysed the cardiovascular diseases burden, related issues and diversified approaches for its prevention, management and control.

“A sizable young population in the state, irrespective of rural and urban areas got addicted to unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyle, especially Covid-induced physical inactivity in the past two years. To make matters worse, children as well as youth suffer from sleep deprivation, high stress and record increased incidence of diabetes, high cholesterol level and blood pressure, directly impacting heart health. It is time to reclaim your heart health through lifestyle correction and increased physical activity,” said Dr Zulfikar Ahamed M, president, CSI-Kerala Chapter, the official body of heart specialists in the state.

“The health sector should undertake a year-long campaign among children and youth with active participation of educational institutions, family units, residents associations, public health volunteers and social organisations to ensure lifestyle correction for controlling lifestyle diseases,” added Dr Zulfikar. Also, the need for quick public accessibility to advanced cardiac infrastructure in the state is important, opine experts.

“Door-to-cath lab time is crucial when it comes to removal of blockage of arteries that supply blood to heart muscles. In a heart attack, the heart muscles are starving and may be irreversibly dying. Prompt medical treatment reduces the heart damage,” said Dr Bino Benjamin, cardiologist.

“Kerala is having more than hundred specialised cath labs spread across all districts thereby bringing roughly 75 per cent of the state population within half-an-hour travel distance of a cath lab in case of emergencies. However, considerable time would be lost before many patients reach the emergency room,” he added.

The rising cases of heart failure in Kerala was also stressed at the conference. “Clearly there is a lack of general awareness on heart failure and how it is different from a heart attack,” said Dr Bino. The two-day conference is holding important sessions on cardiovascular disease burden, preventive cardiology, cardiac imaging and latest diagnostic tools, path-breaking methods in interventional cardiology and management of heart failure.

