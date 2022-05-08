Youth beaten to death during drunken brawl in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A youth from the Adiya Scheduled Tribe community who was beaten during a drunken brawl in Thirunelly, Wayanad, died at a hospital on Saturday morning. Kuttan Maniyan, 32, aka Binu of Thirunelly Kalamkode Colony, died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after suffering severe head injuries during a dispute on Friday night. The colony residents initially took Kuttan to the family health centre, Appapara, and later to the Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment. The Thirunelly police have registered a case under Sections 323 and 447 of IPC, and took three Kalamkode colony residents — Narayanan, Mohanan and Chandran — into custody. After interrogation, the police registered their arrest on Saturday.