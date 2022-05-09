STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress has nothing to fear in Thrikkakara bypoll: Party's Kerala unit chief K Sudhakaran

State Congress president K Sudhakaran on Sunday expressed confidence that the UDF will win in the Thrikkakara byelection and also increase its margin of victory.

Published: 09th May 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress president K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  State Congress president K Sudhakaran on Sunday expressed confidence that the UDF will win in the Thrikkakara byelection and also increase its margin of victory. "Congress has nothing to fear in Thrikkakara. It is a strong UDF seat," he told reporters in Kannur.

He also clarified that the party had nothing against the Church. "Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan never said the LDF candidate (Dr Jo Joseph) is the Church's nominee. He criticised the way his candidature was declared at the hospital. LDF had some hidden motive behind it," said Sudhakaran.

"Congress does not believe Dr Jo Joseph is the Church’s nominee. We do not think the Church will take such a political stand," he said. He also said the party had no information why the K-Rail survey was stopped at Dharmadam in Kannur, the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

"We are not sure whether it has some connection with the byelection. However, if officials show up and place survey stones without the permission of land owners, UDF workers will uproot the stones and throw them away," Sudhakaran said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrikkakara bypoll K Sudhakaran Congress Congress Kerala
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp