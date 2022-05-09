Congress has nothing to fear in Thrikkakara bypoll: Party's Kerala unit chief K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KANNUR: State Congress president K Sudhakaran on Sunday expressed confidence that the UDF will win in the Thrikkakara byelection and also increase its margin of victory. "Congress has nothing to fear in Thrikkakara. It is a strong UDF seat," he told reporters in Kannur.

He also clarified that the party had nothing against the Church. "Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan never said the LDF candidate (Dr Jo Joseph) is the Church's nominee. He criticised the way his candidature was declared at the hospital. LDF had some hidden motive behind it," said Sudhakaran.

"Congress does not believe Dr Jo Joseph is the Church’s nominee. We do not think the Church will take such a political stand," he said. He also said the party had no information why the K-Rail survey was stopped at Dharmadam in Kannur, the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"We are not sure whether it has some connection with the byelection. However, if officials show up and place survey stones without the permission of land owners, UDF workers will uproot the stones and throw them away," Sudhakaran said.