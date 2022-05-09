STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM Kerala flays Centre for increasing gas prices frequently

The CPM has said that the Central government is forcing people to shut down their kitchens by frequently increasing  the price of cooking gas.

CPM, Left parties

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central government is forcing people to shut down their kitchens by frequently increasing  the price of cooking gas, the CPM has said.

The price of LPG which was Rs 405 per cylinder earlier has crossed Rs 1,000. In the last nine months, the price has been increased by Rs 255. On Saturday (May 7) alone, a hike of Rs 50 was effected. The subsidy for consumers has also been stopped for the past many months, the CPM state secretariat said in a statement. 

The Union government had also hiked the price of LPG cylinders used for commercial purposes besides increasing the price of petrol and diesel. The price of kerosene has also been steeply hiked, the party said. 

