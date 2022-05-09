STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Four youths drown in separate incidents in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

Four youths, including two from Tamil Nadu, drowned in separate incidents in Pathanamthitta on Sunday. 

Published: 09th May 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Four youths, including two from Tamil Nadu, drowned in separate incidents in Pathanamthitta on Sunday. The first incident took place within the Keezhvaipur police station limits. Tamil Nadu natives Karthick (16) from Tirunelveli and Sabarinath (15) from Tenkasi drowned in Manimala river in Mallappally while taking a bath.

"The two had come to their relative’s house here with their family members for a function. The incident took place while they were taking a bath in the river with a group of boys near Vadakkan Kadavu. Though residents pulled the boys out and rushed them to a hospital nearby, they could not be saved," said a police official.

In another incident, 20-year-old Vishak (Appoos) and his friend Sudheesh (25) drowned in Achankovil river at Kaipattoor within the Pathanamthitta police station limits. The police said the Ezhamkulam natives had been on a visit to the house of Sudeesh’s relative Akhil at Kaipattoor. 

They had gone to the river with Akhil to take a bath but slipped and fell into it. Police, residents and personnel from the Pathanamthitta fire station found their bodies after a search.

Irrigation dept staffer drowns in Vembanad lake

ALAPPUZHA: An irrigation department employee drowned in Vembanad lake after falling off a houseboat at Venattukadu in Kuttanad on Sunday. The deceased is Abdul Manaf (42) of Kakkakuzhiyil in Kadakkadu, Pandalam. The Pulinkunnu police said the incident took place around 5pm. Abdul was part of a 90-member team from the department that had arrived at Kuttanad for backwater cruising.

Abdul fell into the lake while trying to take a video on his mobile phone. His body was fished out by the Fire and Rescue Services team from Alappuzha an hour later and shifted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital mortuary, said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp