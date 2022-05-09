Indigenous know-how on livestock care just a tap away @ Gou Mithra 

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Tribal communities of Kerala are a treasure house of traditional and indigenous knowledge. However, the benefits of this centuries-old local know-how are yet to reach all sections and some of these tribal practices have become extinct due to the lack of efforts to document them.

But, tribal knowledge and practices in livestock management and protection will no longer fade away, thanks to the ‘Gou Mithra’ mobile application developed by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The app was developed with the aim to conserve and share indigenous knowledge of tribal people in livestock management. It was officially launched at a function at Peechithod in Wayanad on Sunday.

‘Gou Mithra’ app will provide information about the medicines and treatment methods to cure 16 common diseases found among domestic animals. Further, step-by-step information on the preparation of medicines and their application will also be available. The app was developed after collecting details from tribal people in Wayanad and Idukki districts.

Dr Archana S, manager - veterinary services, RGCB, said tribal people have immense indigenous knowledge about a wide variety of things. “Some of their traditional methods in treating domestic animals, especially livestock, are very effective. The mobile application is part of our effort to conserve such fading knowledge and practices and to share such precious information with the public,” she said.

‘Gou Mithra’ app — which can be downloaded from Playstore free of cost — has both Malayalam and English versions. “The app will show methods to identify diseases, prepare medicines and the ways to use them with the support of images,” she added.

The RGBC had recently initiated a programme to conserve native rice varieties of Wayanad. As part of the initiative, a field gene bank of indigenous paddy varieties was set up at Kalpetta with the support of farmers, including tribal farming communities.