Kerala: Sample fireworks light up sky ahead of Thrissur Pooram

Amid strict regulations for crowd gathering, the spectators witnessed in awe the colours that lighted the sky above Thekkinkad Maidan.

Published: 09th May 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

The sample fireworks display of Paramekkavu temple

The sample fireworks display of Paramekkavu temple. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Hundreds of people gathered in the cultural capital on Sunday evening to witness the sample fireworks ahead of Thrissur Pooram. The Paramekkavu faction began the fireworks show first, followed by Thiruvambady. Amid strict regulations for crowd gathering, the spectators witnessed in awe the colours that lighted the sky above Thekkinkad Maidan. 

The major fireworks display of the pooram will be held in the early hours of May 11. The pooram vilambaram ceremony in which Neythalakkavu Bhagavathi opens the Thekke Gopura Nada will be held on Monday. 

Centre rejects state's recommendation

Central agency Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has rejected the state government’s recommendation to allow the public to stand at Swaraj Round to watch the fireworks display of Thrissur pooram, citing concern over public safety.

Unlike in the previous years, people were not allowed to stand on the road. Identified locations that come beyond the 100 m distance from fireline were allotted for public to stand and watch the fireworks display.

Paramekkavu removes parasols with Vinayak Savarkar's image

Thrissur: Paramekkavu Devaswom on Sunday removed the parasols highlighting freedom fighters from its 'Chamaya Pradarshanam', the exhibition of decorative items used for pooram, following  protests from some sections for including an image of Veer Savarkar.  

Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham and AIYF issued statements condemning the portrayal of Savarkar as freedom fighter. Though Paramekkavu Devaswom didn't issue an official statement, sources said umbrellas with Savarkar’s image was removed from the Chamaya Pradarshanam.

