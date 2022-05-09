STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malayali woman stranded in Kuwait rescued after Indian Embassy, MP Binoy Viswam's help

Linda went to Kuwait through an agent as a house help to earn money for the treatment of her husband Binoj, who is a cancer patient.

Published: 09th May 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Linda Binoj

Linda Binoj

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Linda Binoj, a native of Narangakunnu, Vythiri, who was stranded in Kuwait due to harassment by her employer, returned home on Saturday. The intervention of the Indian Embassy and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam paved the way for her release. 

Linda went to Kuwait through an agent as a house help to earn money for the treatment of her husband Binoj, who is a cancer patient. Activists of the Global Kerala Pravasi Association released Linda from house arrest and escorted her safely to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. 

"I went to Kuwait in January. My husband has been under treatment for blood cancer for the past four years. We took loans up to Rs 3 lakh from various persons and financial institutions. Initially they offered me a salary of 130 KD (Rs 32,592). Later, it decreased to 110 KD (Rs 27,578). I got salary for two months, after that I was not paid. I was also physically tortured by my employer. The members of Global Kerala Pravasi Association helped me reach the Indian embassy," said 36-year-old Linda.

However, she is worried about the treatment of her husband. “We do not have a house. We are staying in a shed, some parts of which were destroyed during recent the rain. I’m  also worried about the education of my children. Moreover, my youngest son needs surgery for hernia repair,” said Linda, mother of three children. “Still, we think that we are lucky. I somehow managed to escape from the torture by my employer in Kuwait. I will look for another job in Kalpetta,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Linda Binoj Malayali woman stuck Kuwait Malayali Binoy Viswam
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp