Malayali woman stranded in Kuwait rescued after Indian Embassy, MP Binoy Viswam's help

KALPETTA: Linda Binoj, a native of Narangakunnu, Vythiri, who was stranded in Kuwait due to harassment by her employer, returned home on Saturday. The intervention of the Indian Embassy and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam paved the way for her release.

Linda went to Kuwait through an agent as a house help to earn money for the treatment of her husband Binoj, who is a cancer patient. Activists of the Global Kerala Pravasi Association released Linda from house arrest and escorted her safely to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

"I went to Kuwait in January. My husband has been under treatment for blood cancer for the past four years. We took loans up to Rs 3 lakh from various persons and financial institutions. Initially they offered me a salary of 130 KD (Rs 32,592). Later, it decreased to 110 KD (Rs 27,578). I got salary for two months, after that I was not paid. I was also physically tortured by my employer. The members of Global Kerala Pravasi Association helped me reach the Indian embassy," said 36-year-old Linda.

However, she is worried about the treatment of her husband. “We do not have a house. We are staying in a shed, some parts of which were destroyed during recent the rain. I’m also worried about the education of my children. Moreover, my youngest son needs surgery for hernia repair,” said Linda, mother of three children. “Still, we think that we are lucky. I somehow managed to escape from the torture by my employer in Kuwait. I will look for another job in Kalpetta,” she said.