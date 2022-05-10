Dissident Congress leader KV Thomas to attend LDF's election convention; to share the stage with CM Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dissident Congress leader K V Thomas will share the dais with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Left Democratic Front's Thrikkakara election convention on Thursday, in a move seen as an open revolt against his party's leadership in Kerala.



Thomas, who earlier planned to hold a news conference on Monday to announce the plans, has rescheduled the conference to Wednesday. "I'll participate in the LDF election convention on Thursday, where the Chief Minister will attend," he told TNIE.



Thomas, a Congress veteran who served as a central minister in the second UPA government, was recently removed from all party posts for attending a CPM seminar at its 23rd Party Congress in Kannur last month. Thomas, however, is still an AICC member.



CPM had invited Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Thomas to attend a seminar organised as part of its 23rd Party Congress last month (April 6-10) in Kannur. Following KPCC President K Sudhakaran's directive, Tharoor backed out from the conference while Thomas defied the party leadership and attended the event, where he shared the stage with Pinarayi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.