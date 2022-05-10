STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Survey to identify unemployed youth in Kerala

The Kudumbasree Mission has begun a survey to identify unemployed youths in state. 

Unemployment

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Kudumbasree Mission has begun a survey to identify unemployed youths in state. Minister for Local Self-Government M V Govindan inaugurated the survey in Chengannur on Sunday and said it is the first time in the country that a state is conducting a survey to identify unemployed youths. 

“The state government launched a new agency Kerala Knowledge-Economy Mission aiming to give jobs to unemployed youths. The mission started a campaign statewide with the motto ‘My job my pride’. The aim is to ensure 20 lakh jobs in five years through Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council. The government embarked on the project after a year-long discussion with experts and scientists,” the minister said. He also inaugurated the campaign at the function.

